Brokerages Expect Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) to Announce $0.63 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) to post $0.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ares Management’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.61. Ares Management posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $507.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.59 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ares Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

Shares of ARES traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.81. 452,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.03. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $38.25 and a 52 week high of $73.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

In other Ares Management news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush acquired 5,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.79 per share, for a total transaction of $300,181.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $5,523,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ares Management by 8.7% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 186,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after buying an additional 14,937 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Management during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ares Management by 2,125.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 43.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

