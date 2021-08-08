Brokerages Expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.91 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will post $41.91 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for AT&T’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $43.28 billion and the lowest is $39.06 billion. AT&T reported sales of $42.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AT&T will report full year sales of $171.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $165.60 billion to $176.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $171.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $155.85 billion to $179.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

T opened at $27.96 on Friday. AT&T has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.63 billion, a PE ratio of -90.19, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in AT&T by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

