Brokerages Expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to Announce $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) will announce $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.06. Genmab A/S posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Genmab A/S.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 51.35%. The company had revenue of $256.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.90 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GMAB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $45.60 on Thursday. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $47.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.17. The company has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.89.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Genmab A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

