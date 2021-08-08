Brokerages Expect Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) to Post $1.41 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the highest is $1.50. Horizon Therapeutics Public posted earnings of $1.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full-year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $4.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $6.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HZNP shares. Maxim Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.09.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $105.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.40. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 91.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52-week low of $66.41 and a 52-week high of $111.33.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Elizabeth H.Z. Thompson sold 7,542 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total value of $802,016.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,645.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,543 shares of company stock valued at $18,087,129. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 82,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after buying an additional 13,319 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 428.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 46,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Therapeutics Public (HZNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.