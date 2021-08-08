Brokerages Expect MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Will Announce Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Equities analysts expect MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report $1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MetLife’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.73 and the lowest is $1.60. MetLife reported earnings of $1.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MetLife will report full year earnings of $7.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $8.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MetLife.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MET shares. UBS Group started coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. lifted their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 457.5% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET traded up $1.87 on Tuesday, reaching $60.71. 8,175,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,230,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30. MetLife has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $67.68.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

