Brokerages Expect Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.24 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) will post $12.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sanofi’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.17 billion and the highest is $12.30 billion. Sanofi posted sales of $11.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full-year sales of $45.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.22 billion to $45.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $47.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.76 billion to $48.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sanofi.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion.

SNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Sanofi from $703.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $391.00.

SNY stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,221,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,313. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $54.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.18. The company has a market capitalization of $128.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.57.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,098,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,956 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 45.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,384,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,204 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,052,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,994,000 after purchasing an additional 28,223 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 4.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,416,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,519,000 after purchasing an additional 100,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 13.9% during the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,554,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,899,000 after purchasing an additional 190,125 shares in the last quarter. 7.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

