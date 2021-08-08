Brokerages Set Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) PT at $12.88

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

AAOI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAOI. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. 52.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AAOI traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $7.15. 1,627,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,223. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $192.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.76. Applied Optoelectronics has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $17.57.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.41 million. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

