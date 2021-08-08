Brokerages Set DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) PT at $84.81

Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.81.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on DD shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.
Shares of DD stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.07. 2,214,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,836,118. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $53.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27. The company has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.
In other news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 671.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 443,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 326.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 921,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,535,000 after acquiring an additional 705,611 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 8,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.
About DuPont de Nemours
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.
Read More: Candlestick
Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.