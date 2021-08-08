Brokerages Set DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) PT at $84.81

Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.81.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DD shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of DD stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.07. 2,214,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,836,118. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $53.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27. The company has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 671.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 443,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 326.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 921,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,535,000 after acquiring an additional 705,611 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 8,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

