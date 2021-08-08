Brokerages Set Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Price Target at $127.70

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.70.
ICE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.
In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,057 shares of company stock worth $12,778,934. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $120.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.72. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $92.41 and a 12 month high of $122.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.86.
Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.
About Intercontinental Exchange
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
