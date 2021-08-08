Brokerages Set Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Price Target at $127.70

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.70.

ICE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,057 shares of company stock worth $12,778,934. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $120.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.72. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $92.41 and a 12 month high of $122.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.86.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.