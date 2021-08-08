Brokerages Set Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Price Target at $10.38

Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.38.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PGRE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

PGRE stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,311,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,967. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. Paramount Group has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $11.65.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.27). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $182.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Paramount Group will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Paramount Group during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. 53.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

