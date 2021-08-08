Brokerages Set PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target at $45.64

Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.82.

PDCE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

In other news, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $303,231.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,602.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 225,377 shares in the company, valued at $10,513,837.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,298 shares of company stock worth $709,682 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 104.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,609 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 38.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 279,414 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,794,000 after buying an additional 77,720 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 38.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,210 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 11,750 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 14.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,937 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period.

Shares of PDCE traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.56. 518,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,568. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PDC Energy has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $49.92.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 321.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.65%.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

