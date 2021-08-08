Brokerages Set Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Target Price at $115.00

Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ VC traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,520. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.83. Visteon has a one year low of $64.22 and a one year high of $147.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.31 and a beta of 2.01.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). Visteon had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.38 million. As a group, analysts expect that Visteon will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $647,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $647,928.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter worth about $6,137,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 210,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,435,000 after acquiring an additional 64,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

