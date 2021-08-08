Brokers Issue Forecasts for Dynavax Technologies Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) – William Blair dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Dynavax Technologies in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.15.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DVAX. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

DVAX opened at $10.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.22. Dynavax Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $11.84.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 51.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,604,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,904,000 after purchasing an additional 657,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,555,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,096,000 after buying an additional 366,990 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,878,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,908,000 after buying an additional 89,098 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter worth $22,296,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,248,000 after buying an additional 79,842 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

