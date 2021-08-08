Brokers Issue Forecasts for Henry Schein, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Henry Schein in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will earn $5.33 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.81.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research increased their target price on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Shares of HSIC opened at $77.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. Henry Schein has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 13,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $1,103,833.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,336,346.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.