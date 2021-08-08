Brokers Set Expectations for Tilray Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tilray in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tilray’s FY2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. The business had revenue of $48.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.86 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TLRY. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Tilray from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC cut shares of Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tilray presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.16.

TLRY stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. Tilray has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 2.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Tilray by 379.4% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 926,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,051,000 after purchasing an additional 732,975 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 221.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 930,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after acquiring an additional 641,138 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at $11,527,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,498,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,800,000 after acquiring an additional 300,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at $4,471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Tilray news, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,136.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $7,188,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,089,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,131,980. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

