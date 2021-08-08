Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Given a $44.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

BEP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. R. F. Lafferty reissued a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $49.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.38.

Shares of NYSE BEP opened at $38.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.57. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.87 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.42 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -95.08%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,187,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,981,000 after acquiring an additional 760,042 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,375,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,434,000 after purchasing an additional 147,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,545,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,017,000 after purchasing an additional 43,481 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,056,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,609,000 after purchasing an additional 11,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,851,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,328,000 after buying an additional 774,430 shares during the period. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

