Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Price Target Cut to $114.00

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $130.00 to $114.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.76% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BRKS. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.
Shares of BRKS opened at $85.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.76. Brooks Automation has a 52 week low of $42.65 and a 52 week high of $108.72. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 68.18 and a beta of 1.94.
In other Brooks Automation news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total value of $2,345,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,438,830.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,973 shares of company stock worth $4,842,566 in the last 90 days. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKS. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 38.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 115.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.
About Brooks Automation
Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.
