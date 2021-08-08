Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Price Target Cut to $114.00

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $130.00 to $114.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BRKS. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Shares of BRKS opened at $85.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.76. Brooks Automation has a 52 week low of $42.65 and a 52 week high of $108.72. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 68.18 and a beta of 1.94.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brooks Automation news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total value of $2,345,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,438,830.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,973 shares of company stock worth $4,842,566 in the last 90 days. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKS. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 38.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 115.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

