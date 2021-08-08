Brookstone Capital Management Acquires Shares of 5,207 Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,707,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,034,000 after buying an additional 1,092,044 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,619,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,040,000 after buying an additional 3,625,561 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 35,843,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,786 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,933,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,058,000 after purchasing an additional 394,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,067,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,563,000 after purchasing an additional 369,938 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $69.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.24. The firm has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

In related news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $754,508.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,689 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,634.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $8,684,152.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,014,754.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,590 shares of company stock valued at $10,121,819. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. Barclays upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

