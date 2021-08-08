Brookstone Capital Management Invests $364,000 in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 272.4% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 32,989,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,563,861,000 after acquiring an additional 24,131,611 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,649,000 after purchasing an additional 22,729,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,747,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266,942 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,242,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,865 shares during the period. Finally, SALESFORCE.COM Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. now owns 4,985,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

SNOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. BTIG Research set a $264.62 price target on shares of Snowflake and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.74.

SNOW opened at $277.48 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $429.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $253.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.02.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.16 million. Equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.58, for a total value of $3,083,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,759,614.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 802,528 shares of company stock worth $200,162,973 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.