Brookstone Capital Management Makes New $314,000 Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 998 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

URI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.69.

In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals stock opened at $331.45 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.01 and a fifty-two week high of $354.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $317.34.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.6 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.