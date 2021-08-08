Brookstone Capital Management Takes $395,000 Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $632,227,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 14,811.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 667,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,015,000 after acquiring an additional 663,126 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 506,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,241,000 after acquiring an additional 289,138 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 321,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,230,000 after buying an additional 9,176 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 312,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,776,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $90.15 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $57.35 and a 1 year high of $94.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

