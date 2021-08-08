Brookstone Capital Management Takes Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLL. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Ball by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,374,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,067 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ball by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,529,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,163,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,256 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ball by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,901,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,069 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Ball by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,598,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,645,000 after purchasing an additional 991,966 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ball by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,380,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,733,000 after purchasing an additional 746,159 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BLL shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Longbow Research started coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.47.

Shares of BLL opened at $85.24 on Friday. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.59 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.