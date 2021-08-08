Brown Advisory Securities LLC Buys 22 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 330 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,160 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 430 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $699.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $649.64. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.00 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $692.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 364.12, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total value of $930,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,614 shares in the company, valued at $12,164,014.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,675 shares of company stock worth $38,290,754. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $572.98.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.