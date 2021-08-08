Brown Advisory Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $68,755,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,108,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,134,000 after purchasing an additional 249,669 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,165,000. GenTrust LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 201.0% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 122,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,598,000 after buying an additional 243,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,503,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,267,000 after buying an additional 148,078 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $242.69 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.17 and a 12-month high of $243.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.03.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

