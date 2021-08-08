Brown Advisory Securities LLC Invests $240,000 in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 309.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in Novartis by 222.7% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 9.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $91.32 on Friday. Novartis AG has a one year low of $77.04 and a one year high of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.78. The company has a market cap of $209.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

