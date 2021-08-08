Brown Advisory Securities LLC Makes New $700,000 Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,302,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,966,000 after purchasing an additional 371,073 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,201.6% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 387,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,182,000 after buying an additional 370,751 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,402,000 after buying an additional 369,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,671,000 after buying an additional 264,123 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $106.48 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $108.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.38.

