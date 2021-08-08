Brown Advisory Securities LLC Sells 1,080 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WPM. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.2% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.7% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.3% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WPM shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

WPM stock opened at $44.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.37. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $55.63.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.94 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 49.33%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

