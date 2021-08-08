Brown Advisory Securities LLC Sells 500 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 46.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 22.9% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 51.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.43.

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $27.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.51. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12-month low of $22.44 and a 12-month high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.72.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.65 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 8.90%. Nomad Foods’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

