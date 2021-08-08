BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Shares Acquired by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.10% of BRT Apartments worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 36.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 61.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 324.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 12.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 80.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. 29.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRT stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.86 million, a PE ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.25. BRT Apartments Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $21.70.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 66.47%. Research analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gould sold 3,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $60,286.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,590 shares in the company, valued at $3,271,241.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Fredric H. Gould acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 373,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,475,575.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $128,917. 38.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on BRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley lifted their target price on BRT Apartments from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. BRT Apartments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

