Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its target price increased by Barclays from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 58.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.53.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR opened at $47.29 on Friday. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $26.33 and a one year high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 2.40.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 147,779 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 78,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1,832.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 480,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,597,000 after acquiring an additional 455,373 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 9,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $48,243,000. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

