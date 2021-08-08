Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Buys New Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth $36,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 822.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DEO. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diageo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.12.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded down $2.78 on Friday, hitting $198.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,478. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $127.12 and a 12-month high of $202.35. The stock has a market cap of $116.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.67.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $2.4803 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 46.64%.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

