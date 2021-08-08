C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 81.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 96,741 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW opened at $91.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.48. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.67 and a 12-month high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.50.

In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

