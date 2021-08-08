Cabaletta Bio’s (CABA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $28.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 292.16% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Shares of CABA stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.14. The company had a trading volume of 33,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.15. Cabaletta Bio has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 3,566.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the first quarter worth $179,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 74.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

