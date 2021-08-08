Cabaletta Bio’s (CABA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $28.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 292.16% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.
Shares of CABA stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.14. The company had a trading volume of 33,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.15. Cabaletta Bio has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 3,566.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the first quarter worth $179,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 74.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.44% of the company’s stock.
About Cabaletta Bio
Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.
