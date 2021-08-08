California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Hookipa Pharma worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 343,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 93,455 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,149,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 18,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 813.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 154,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOK opened at $7.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.13. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a 52 week low of $7.35 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.60.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 237.83% and a negative return on equity of 40.95%. As a group, analysts predict that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOOK. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hookipa Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

