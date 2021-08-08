California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 779 Shares of Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Aligos Therapeutics were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 118.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 70.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

ALGS stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.13. The company has a market capitalization of $603.98 million and a P/E ratio of -1.46. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $37.51.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALGS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

