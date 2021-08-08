California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,904 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Republic First Bancorp were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRBK. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Republic First Bancorp by 253.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRBK opened at $3.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.61. The stock has a market cap of $217.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 9.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

