California State Teachers Retirement System Has $385,000 Stake in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Athira Pharma worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 8.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 11.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 35.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ATHA opened at $9.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.92. The company has a market capitalization of $371.11 million and a PE ratio of -5.97. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $34.79.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. Research analysts expect that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

