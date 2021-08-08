California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 1,699 Shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in IBEX were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBEX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of IBEX by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IBEX by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IBEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of IBEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IBEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $501,000. 23.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBEX shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of IBEX in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

Shares of NASDAQ IBEX opened at $20.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.42. IBEX Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.75 million and a P/E ratio of -53.63.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $108.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.62 million. IBEX had a positive return on equity of 33.09% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. Research analysts expect that IBEX Limited will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

