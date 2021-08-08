California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 6,384 Shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,384 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Pixelworks worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PXLW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 579,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 58,563 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 894.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 219,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 197,653 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,681,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 119,994 shares during the last quarter. 33.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pixelworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

PXLW opened at $3.12 on Friday. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $4.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $162.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.