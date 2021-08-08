California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 6,811 Shares of BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in BeyondSpring were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in BeyondSpring by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,565,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,397,000 after buying an additional 417,821 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,216,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,462,000 after purchasing an additional 287,788 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 216.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 235,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 161,150 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 261.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 87,179 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 55,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BYSI opened at $26.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BeyondSpring Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $30.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.42.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BeyondSpring Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BYSI has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on BeyondSpring from $30.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded BeyondSpring from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

BeyondSpring Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and developing Plinabulin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

