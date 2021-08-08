Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) will report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Calix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.31. Calix posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Calix will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Calix.

CALX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Calix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

In related news, COO Michael Weening sold 8,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $412,531.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $59,301.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,869.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 301,290 shares of company stock valued at $14,759,301 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,768,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $909,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,000. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

CALX opened at $45.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.66. Calix has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.55.

About Calix

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

