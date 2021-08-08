Camelot Portfolios LLC Acquires Shares of 175 Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel by 133.3% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Markel by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Markel by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,743,000 after buying an additional 5,347 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Markel by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,969,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP increased its stake in Markel by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 14,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,964,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,257.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,208.20. Markel Co. has a one year low of $913.04 and a one year high of $1,268.96.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

