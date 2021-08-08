Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CWH has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Camping World from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Camping World from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camping World currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.90.

Get Camping World alerts:

CWH opened at $42.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 3.34. Camping World has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.52.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 670.50%. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Camping World will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Camping World’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $153,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,177 shares in the company, valued at $5,341,434. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.18 per share, with a total value of $100,609.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,008,209.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 39,174 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 1,210.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 486,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 449,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Camping World by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,706,000 after acquiring an additional 42,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.