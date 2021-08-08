Canaccord Genuity Increases IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target to C$53.00

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its price objective increased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IGIFF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on IGM Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.44.

OTCMKTS:IGIFF opened at $36.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.71. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $37.59.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

