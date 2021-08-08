Canaccord Genuity Raises First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target to C$21.00

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$19.50 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of First Capital Realty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$18.08 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of First Capital Realty to C$19.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.44.

Shares of FCR.UN opened at C$18.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$4.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.61. First Capital Realty has a 52-week low of C$11.59 and a 52-week high of C$18.64.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

