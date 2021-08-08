Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Lowered to C$61.00 at National Bankshares

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CNQ. CSFB set a C$52.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$52.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.64.

TSE:CNQ opened at C$41.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$43.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.31. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of C$19.77 and a 52-week high of C$46.36.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.15 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.82, for a total value of C$560,557.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,703 shares in the company, valued at C$3,698,085.85. Also, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.65, for a total value of C$159,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,075,851.35. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 216,274 shares of company stock valued at $9,376,420.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

