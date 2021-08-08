Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 149,698 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,790,993 shares.The stock last traded at $18.44 and had previously closed at $19.14.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Canopy Growth has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.11.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 9.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.43.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 25.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,001,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,110,000 after purchasing an additional 403,932 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,809,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,114,000 after acquiring an additional 22,436 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 144.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,339,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,895,000 after acquiring an additional 792,492 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 6.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 968,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,456,000 after acquiring an additional 61,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 432.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 945,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,285,000 after acquiring an additional 768,094 shares in the last quarter. 12.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Canopy Growth Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGC)
Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.
