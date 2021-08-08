Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 149,698 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,790,993 shares.The stock last traded at $18.44 and had previously closed at $19.14.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Canopy Growth has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 9.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.43.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 311.30%. The company had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.72) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 25.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,001,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,110,000 after purchasing an additional 403,932 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,809,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,114,000 after acquiring an additional 22,436 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 144.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,339,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,895,000 after acquiring an additional 792,492 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 6.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 968,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,456,000 after acquiring an additional 61,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 432.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 945,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,285,000 after acquiring an additional 768,094 shares in the last quarter. 12.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

