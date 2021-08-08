Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 372 Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 17,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 722.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,235,000.

BLOK opened at $48.87 on Friday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12-month low of $23.40 and a 12-month high of $62.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.48.

