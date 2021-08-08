Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 74,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 130,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,459 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,480 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM opened at $99.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $101.52. The firm has a market cap of $154.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.05.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

See Also: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.