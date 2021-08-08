Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $289,000 Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 384.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $195,204,000 after acquiring an additional 35,614 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $952,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.50.

NYSE BDX opened at $241.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $219.50 and a 12-month high of $267.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.01.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

